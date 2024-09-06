 Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 6: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Date – September 6, 2024, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 7,850

Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,500

Toor Karnataka Rs 11,400 - Rs 11,600

Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 10,800

Moong Best Rs 8,200 - Rs 8,400

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Urad Best Rs 9,000 - Rs 9,200

Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,000

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5,750 - Rs 5,800

Raida Rs 5,200 - Rs 5,400

Soyabean Best Rs 4,600

Gold (24K) Rs 73,363 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 81,580  (per kg)

