 Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 23: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz Of September 23: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 23: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
article-image

Date – September 23, 2024, Monday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 7,750

Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,100 - Rs 11,200

FPJ Shorts
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Rappid Valves India IPO: Valve Manufacturer's Public Offer Opens Today; Retail Investor Portion Full Subscribed
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Yamaha RayZR Street Rally 2024: New Features and Price Revealed at Rs 98,130
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Where To Watch India's Official Entry To Oscars 2025 Online?
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match
Watch: Lamine Yamal's Insane Assist For Raphinha's Goal During Barcelona vs Villareal LaLiga Match

Toor Karnataka Rs 11,100 - Rs 11,300

Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 10,200

Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of May 23: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
article-image

Urad Best Rs 8,000 - Rs 8,500

Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,600

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6,150 - Rs 6,200

Raida Rs 5,800 - Rs 6,000

Soyabean Best Rs 4,650

Gold (24K) Rs 76,395 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 93,000  (per kg)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 23: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 23: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Zoo To Observe Wildlife Week From October 1 To 6; Animal Talk Show, Snake Event Lined Up

Indore Zoo To Observe Wildlife Week From October 1 To 6; Animal Talk Show, Snake Event Lined Up

Indore's SSH Starts Haplo Transplant For Adults: Transplants Now Possible With 50% Blood Match

Indore's SSH Starts Haplo Transplant For Adults: Transplants Now Possible With 50% Blood Match

MP September 23 Weather Updates: Sunny Weather In 23 Districts Including Gwalior, Ujjain; Heavy...

MP September 23 Weather Updates: Sunny Weather In 23 Districts Including Gwalior, Ujjain; Heavy...

Indore Updates: Group Of Men Decamps With Cash, Valuables From Two Houses; IDA To Widen Road Between...

Indore Updates: Group Of Men Decamps With Cash, Valuables From Two Houses; IDA To Widen Road Between...