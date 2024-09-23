Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 23: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – September 23, 2024, Monday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 7,750
Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,100 - Rs 11,200
Toor Karnataka Rs 11,100 - Rs 11,300
Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 10,200
Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700
Urad Best Rs 8,000 - Rs 8,500
Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 7,600
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6,150 - Rs 6,200
Raida Rs 5,800 - Rs 6,000
Soyabean Best Rs 4,650
Gold (24K) Rs 76,395 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 93,000 (per kg)