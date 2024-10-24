 Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz Of October 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
article-image

Date – October 24, 2024, Thursday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 7,200

Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,000 - Rs 10,200

FPJ Shorts
University Of Southampton Partners With Oxford International To Launch First International Campus In India
University Of Southampton Partners With Oxford International To Launch First International Campus In India
Bengaluru Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Falling Into Five-Foot-Deep Pit Meant For Lift Shaft At Under-Construction Building In Kadugodi
Bengaluru Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Falling Into Five-Foot-Deep Pit Meant For Lift Shaft At Under-Construction Building In Kadugodi
Boeing Makes Losses Of ₹50,000 Crore In A Quarter; Shares Of The Aircraft Maker Dip Further
Boeing Makes Losses Of ₹50,000 Crore In A Quarter; Shares Of The Aircraft Maker Dip Further
'A Routine Business Matter': Deepinder Goyal's Zomato Issues Fee Hike Clarification; Shares Dip And Netizens React
'A Routine Business Matter': Deepinder Goyal's Zomato Issues Fee Hike Clarification; Shares Dip And Netizens React

Toor Karnataka Rs 10,100 - Rs 10,300

Toor Nimari Rs 8,500 - Rs 9,400

Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 30: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
article-image

Urad Best Rs 8,000 - Rs 8,500

Urad Medium Rs 6,500 - Rs 7,800

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5,800 - Rs 5,900

Raida Rs 5,800 - Rs 6,000

Soyabean Best Rs 4,300 - Rs 4,400

Gold (24K) Rs 79,520 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 1,02,000 (per kg)

Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz Of September 26: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

MP October 24 Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Dana’ To Bring Rains To Eastern Parts Including...

MP October 24 Weather Updates: Cyclone ‘Dana’ To Bring Rains To Eastern Parts Including...

Indore Shocker! Troubled By Girlfriend, Man Commits Suicide In 3rd Attempt

Indore Shocker! Troubled By Girlfriend, Man Commits Suicide In 3rd Attempt

Indore's Laxmi Bai Nagar Railway Crossing Closed

Indore's Laxmi Bai Nagar Railway Crossing Closed

DAVV Updates: Now, Biometric Attendance Must For Students; University To Appoint Retired Officers As...

DAVV Updates: Now, Biometric Attendance Must For Students; University To Appoint Retired Officers As...