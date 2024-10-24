Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 24: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – October 24, 2024, Thursday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 7,200
Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,000 - Rs 10,200
Toor Karnataka Rs 10,100 - Rs 10,300
Toor Nimari Rs 8,500 - Rs 9,400
Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700
Urad Best Rs 8,000 - Rs 8,500
Urad Medium Rs 6,500 - Rs 7,800
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5,800 - Rs 5,900
Raida Rs 5,800 - Rs 6,000
Soyabean Best Rs 4,300 - Rs 4,400
Gold (24K) Rs 79,520 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 1,02,000 (per kg)