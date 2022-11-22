Indore Commodities Buzz of November 22 : Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – November 22, 2022, Tuesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4850 - Rs 4875

Danki Chana Rs 4100 - Rs 4300

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7200 – Rs 7400

Toor Karnataka Rs 7500 – Rs 7700

Toor Nimari Rs 6600 – Rs 7000

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7100

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000

Raida Rs 5800 - Rs 5900

Soyabean Best Rs 5550

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5100

Gold (24K) Rs 53935 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 67100 (per kg)

