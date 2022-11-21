e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of November 21: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Date – November 21, 2022, Monday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4850

Danki Chana Rs 4100 - Rs 4300

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7200 – Rs 7500

Toor Karnataka Rs 7500 – Rs 7800

Toor Nimari Rs 6600 – Rs 7000

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600

Urad Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6000 - Rs 6100

Raida 5800

Soyabean Best Rs 5500

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5100

Gold (24K) Rs 54500 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66540 (per kg)

article-image

