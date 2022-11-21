Indore Commodities Buzz of November 21: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – November 21, 2022, Monday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 4850
Danki Chana Rs 4100 - Rs 4300
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7200 – Rs 7500
Toor Karnataka Rs 7500 – Rs 7800
Toor Nimari Rs 6600 – Rs 7000
Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400
Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6600
Urad Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7300
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6000 - Rs 6100
Raida 5800
Soyabean Best Rs 5500
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5100
Gold (24K) Rs 54500 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 66540 (per kg)
Read Also
Indore Commodities Buzz of November 19: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)