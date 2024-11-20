 Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 20: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
Date – November 20, 2024, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 6,700 - Rs 6,750

Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,200 - Rs 10,400

Toor Karnataka Rs 10,400 - Rs 10,600

Toor Nimari Rs 8,500 - Rs 9,700

Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Urad Best Rs 8,301 - Rs 8,801

Urad Medium Rs 6,500 - Rs 7,800

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5,700 - Rs 5,900

Raida Rs 5,501 - Rs 5,600

Soyabean Best Rs 4,300

Gold (24K) Rs 75,550 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs101,000 (per kg)

