Indore Commodities Buzz Of November 20: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Date – November 20, 2024, Wednesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 6,700 - Rs 6,750
Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,200 - Rs 10,400
Toor Karnataka Rs 10,400 - Rs 10,600
Toor Nimari Rs 8,500 - Rs 9,700
Moong Best Rs 7,800 - Rs 8,300
Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700
Urad Best Rs 8,301 - Rs 8,801
Urad Medium Rs 6,500 - Rs 7,800
Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5,700 - Rs 5,900
Raida Rs 5,501 - Rs 5,600
Soyabean Best Rs 4,300
Gold (24K) Rs 75,550 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs101,000 (per kg)