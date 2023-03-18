Indore Commodities Buzz of March 18: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – March 18, 2023, Saturday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5200 - Rs 5250
Toor Maharashtra Rs 8000 - Rs 8200
Toor Karnataka Rs 8200 – Rs 8400
Toor Nimari Rs 7300 – Rs 8100
Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8200
Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7400
Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6200
Raida Rs 4500 - Rs 4700
Soyabean Best Rs 5400
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 57600 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 66250 (per kg)
