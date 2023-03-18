 Indore Commodities Buzz of March 18: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Date – March 18, 2023, Saturday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5200 - Rs 5250

Toor Maharashtra Rs 8000 - Rs 8200

Toor Karnataka Rs 8200 – Rs 8400

Toor Nimari Rs 7300 – Rs 8100

Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8200

Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7400

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6200

Raida Rs 4500 - Rs 4700

Soyabean Best Rs 5400

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 57600 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66250 (per kg)

