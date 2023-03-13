e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of March 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
Date – March 13, 2023, Monday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5100 - Rs 5150

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7800 - Rs 8000

Toor Karnataka Rs 8000 – Rs 8200

Toor Nimari Rs 7100 – Rs 7800

Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7300

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6000

Raida Rs 4700 - Rs 4900

Soyabean Best Rs 5400

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 56000 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66300 (per kg)

