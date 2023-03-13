Indore Commodities Buzz of March 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – March 13, 2023, Monday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5100 - Rs 5150
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7800 - Rs 8000
Toor Karnataka Rs 8000 – Rs 8200
Toor Nimari Rs 7100 – Rs 7800
Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8000
Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7300
Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6000
Raida Rs 4700 - Rs 4900
Soyabean Best Rs 5400
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 56000 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 66300 (per kg)
