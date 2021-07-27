Indore

Updated on

Indore Commodities Buzz of July 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

By Staff Reporter

Indore Commodities Buzz of July 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 27, 2021 TUESDAY

Products Rates in Quintals

Indore Chana Rs 5150 – Rs 5200

Masoor Rs 6300 – Rs 6350

Moong Best Rs 6400 – Rs 6400

Moong Average Rs 5800 – Rs 6200

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6500 – Rs 6600

Toor Karnataka Rs 6700 – Rs 6800

Toor Nimari Rs 5500 – Rs 6200

Urad Best Rs 6500 – Rs 6700

Urad Medium Rs 5000 – Rs 6000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6500 – Rs 6700

Soyabean Rs 9800

Gold (24K) Rs 49,100 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 68,700 (per Kg)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in