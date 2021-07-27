Indore Commodities Buzz of July 27: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 27, 2021 TUESDAY
Products Rates in Quintals
Indore Chana Rs 5150 – Rs 5200
Masoor Rs 6300 – Rs 6350
Moong Best Rs 6400 – Rs 6400
Moong Average Rs 5800 – Rs 6200
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6500 – Rs 6600
Toor Karnataka Rs 6700 – Rs 6800
Toor Nimari Rs 5500 – Rs 6200
Urad Best Rs 6500 – Rs 6700
Urad Medium Rs 5000 – Rs 6000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6500 – Rs 6700
Soyabean Rs 9800
Gold (24K) Rs 49,100 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 68,700 (per Kg)
