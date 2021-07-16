Indore

Indore Commodities Buzz of July 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

By Staff Reporter

Date – July 16, 2021 FRIDAY

Products Rates in Quintals

Sago (sabudana) Rs 4,700

Spleen (tilli) Rs 10,500

Turmeric (haldi) Rs 10,000

Cumin seeds (jeera) Rs 15,500

Fenugreek (Methi Daana) Rs 7,200

Gold (24K) Rs 49,700 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 69,900 (per Kg)

The rates of pulses, chana and soybean were not declared on Friday due to closing of mandis because of traders' protest against Center’s stock limit.

