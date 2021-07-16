Indore Commodities Buzz of July 16: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – July 16, 2021 FRIDAY
Products Rates in Quintals
Sago (sabudana) Rs 4,700
Spleen (tilli) Rs 10,500
Turmeric (haldi) Rs 10,000
Cumin seeds (jeera) Rs 15,500
Fenugreek (Methi Daana) Rs 7,200
Gold (24K) Rs 49,700 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 69,900 (per Kg)
The rates of pulses, chana and soybean were not declared on Friday due to closing of mandis because of traders' protest against Center’s stock limit.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)