Indore Commodities Buzz of January 31: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – January 31, 2023, Tuesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 4900
Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7050 – Rs 7250
Toor Karnataka Rs 7350 – Rs 7550
Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000
Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8000
Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7300
Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5600
Raida Rs 5400
Soyabean Best Rs 5500
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 56145 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 69157 (per kg)
(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)