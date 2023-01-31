e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of January 31: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
Date – January 31, 2023, Tuesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4900

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7050 – Rs 7250

Toor Karnataka Rs 7350 – Rs 7550

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7000

Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7300

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5600

Raida Rs 5400

Soyabean Best Rs 5500

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 56145 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 69157 (per kg)

