Indore Commodities Buzz of January 25: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 07:15 PM IST
Date – January 25, 2023, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4900 - Rs 5025

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7050 – Rs 7200

Toor Karnataka Rs 7250 – Rs 7400

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 6900

Moong Best Rs 7200 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6500 – Rs 7000

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5600

Raida Rs 5400

Soyabean Best Rs 5400

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 57645 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 67500 (per kg)

