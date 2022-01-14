Indore Commodities Buzz of January 13: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – January 13, 2022, Thursday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5000 – Rs 5050
Masoor Rs 7074 – Rs 7100
Toor Maharashtra Rs 5900 – Rs 6100
Toor Karnataka Rs 6200 – Rs 6300
Toor Nimari Rs 5400 – Rs 6000
Moong Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7200
Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6700
Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500
Gold (24K) Rs 48,750 (10 grams)
Silver. Rs 61,300 (per Kg)
ALSO READBhopal: Give top priority to construction works of health department, minister Prabhuram to...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)