Indore Commodities Buzz of January 06: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
Date – January 06 , 2023, Friday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5100 - Rs 5125

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4600

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7200 – Rs 7600

Toor Karnataka Rs 7500 – Rs 7700

Toor Nimari Rs 6000 – Rs 7200

Moong Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7400

Moong Average Rs 6200 – Rs 6800

Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5800

Raida Rs 5700 - Rs 5800

Soyabean Best Rs 5700

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 54452 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66930 (per kg)

