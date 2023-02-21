Indore Commodities Buzz of February 21: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – February 21, 2023, Tuesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 4950
Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500
Toor Maharashtra Rs 7700 – Rs 8100
Toor Karnataka Rs 7900 – Rs 8100
Toor Nimari Rs 7000 – Rs 7700
Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8000
Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7300
Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7500
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5600 - Rs 5800
Raida Rs 5000 - Rs 5300
Soyabean Best Rs 5400 - Rs 5450
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 57450 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 66650 (per kg)
