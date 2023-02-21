e-Paper Get App
Indore Commodities Buzz of February 21: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 05:54 PM IST
Date – February 21, 2023, Tuesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4950

Danki Chana Rs 4300 - Rs 4500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 7700 – Rs 8100

Toor Karnataka Rs 7900 – Rs 8100

Toor Nimari Rs 7000 – Rs 7700

Moong Best Rs 7600 – Rs 8000

Moong Average Rs 6700 – Rs 7300

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7500

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 4000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5600 - Rs 5800

Raida Rs 5000 - Rs 5300

Soyabean Best Rs 5400 - Rs 5450

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 57450 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 66650 (per kg)

