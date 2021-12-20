Indore Commodities Buzz of December 20: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – December 20, 2021, (MONDAY)

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 4950 – Rs 5000

Masoor Rs 7000 – Rs 7200

Toor Maharashtra Rs 6000 – Rs 6100

Toor Karnataka Rs 6100 – Rs 6300

Toor Nimari Rs 5500 – Rs 6000

Moong Best Rs 7100 – Rs 7300

Moong Average Rs 6000 – Rs 6700

Urad Best Rs 7000 – Rs 7300

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500

Urad Light Rs 2500 – Rs 4500

Gold (24K) Rs 49,700 (10 grams)

Silver Rs 62,900 (per Kg)

