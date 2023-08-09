Indore Commodities Buzz of August 9: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – August 9, 2023, Wednesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5550
Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,200 - Rs 10,300
Toor Karnataka Rs 10,400 – Rs 10,500
Toor Nimari Rs 8700 – Rs 9900
Moong Best Rs 7800 – Rs 7900
Moong Average Rs 6800 – Rs 7200
Urad Best Rs 7400 – Rs 8500
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 7000
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000
Mustard Nimari Rs 6300 - Rs 6500
Raida Rs 4800 - Rs 5150
Soyabean Best Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 58,670 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 73,500 (per kg)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)