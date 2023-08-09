Indore Commodities Buzz of August 9: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – August 9, 2023, Wednesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5550

Toor Maharashtra Rs 10,200 - Rs 10,300

Toor Karnataka Rs 10,400 – Rs 10,500

Toor Nimari Rs 8700 – Rs 9900

Moong Best Rs 7800 – Rs 7900

Moong Average Rs 6800 – Rs 7200

Urad Best Rs 7400 – Rs 8500

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 7000

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 6300 - Rs 6500

Raida Rs 4800 - Rs 5150

Soyabean Best Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 58,670 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 73,500 (per kg)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)