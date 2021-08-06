Indore Commodities Buzz of August 6: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses rates- All you need to know

Date – August 06, 2021 FRIDAY
Products (Rates in Quintals)
Indore Chana Rs 5100 – Rs 5150
Masoor Rs 6350 – Rs 6400
Toor Maharashtra Rs 6500 – Rs 6600
Toor Karnataka Rs 6700 – Rs 6800
Toor Nimari Rs 5500 – Rs 6200
Moong Best Rs 6200 – Rs 6300
Moong Average Rs 5800 – Rs 6100
Urad Best Rs 6800 – Rs 7000
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6500
Mustard Nimari Rs 6900 – Rs 7000
Soybean Rs 10,000
Gold (24K) Rs 48,400 (10 grams)
Silver Rs 67,000 (per Kg)
