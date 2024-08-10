 Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 10: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know
Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 10: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
Date – August 10, 2024, Saturday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 7,500

Toor Maharashtra Rs 11,600 - Rs 11,700

Toor Karnataka Rs 11,600 - Rs 11,800

Toor Nimari Rs 9,500 - Rs 11,200

Moong Best Rs 8,100 - Rs 8,300

Moong Average Rs 7,200 - Rs 7,700

Urad Best Rs 9,000 - Rs 9,200

Urad Medium Rs 7,000 - Rs 8,500

Urad Light Rs 3,000 - Rs 5,000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5,600 - Rs 5,650

Raida Rs 5,000 - Rs 5,200

Soyabean Best Rs 4,300

Gold (24K) Rs  71,450 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 81,900  (per kg)

