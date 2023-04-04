Indore Commodities Buzz of April 04: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – April 04, 2023, Tuesday
Products (Rates per Quintal)
Indore Chana Rs 5300 - 5325
Toor Maharashtra Rs 8100 - Rs 8350
Toor Karnataka Rs 8200 – Rs 8450
Toor Nimari Rs 7500 – Rs 8000
Moong Best Rs 8100 – Rs 8900
Moong Average Rs 7000 – Rs 7500
Urad Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7800
Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600
Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000
Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6100
Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4900
Soyabean Best Rs 5500 - Rs 5550
Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000
Gold (24K) Rs 58550 (10 grams)
Sliver Rs 67900 (per kg)
Read Also
Indore: Video shows devotees performing havan at Beleshwar Temple minutes before the tragedy
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)