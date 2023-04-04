 Indore Commodities Buzz of April 04: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Commodities Buzz of April 04: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of April 04: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
article-image

Date – April 04, 2023, Tuesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5300 - 5325

Toor Maharashtra Rs 8100 - Rs 8350

Toor Karnataka Rs 8200 – Rs 8450

Toor Nimari Rs 7500 – Rs 8000

Moong Best Rs 8100 – Rs 8900

Moong Average Rs 7000 – Rs 7500

Urad Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7800

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4900

Soyabean Best Rs 5500 - Rs 5550

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 58550 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 67900 (per kg)

Read Also
Indore: Video shows devotees performing havan at Beleshwar Temple minutes before the tragedy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz of April 04: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Commodities Buzz of April 04: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Indore Police shares tips to prevent cybercrime; WATCH video

Indore Police shares tips to prevent cybercrime; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Braving poor connectivity, 'Ladli Behnas' climb hills, trees & tanks to get...

Madhya Pradesh: Braving poor connectivity, 'Ladli Behnas' climb hills, trees & tanks to get...

Indore: Meet Aditya Tiwari, the cutest Traffic Management Mitra of the week

Indore: Meet Aditya Tiwari, the cutest Traffic Management Mitra of the week

Indore temple tragedy breaks several hearts & homes; Family members share the last time they saw...

Indore temple tragedy breaks several hearts & homes; Family members share the last time they saw...