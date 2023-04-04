Indore Commodities Buzz of April 04: Price of Gold, Silver and pulses - All you need to know

Date – April 04, 2023, Tuesday

Products (Rates per Quintal)

Indore Chana Rs 5300 - 5325

Toor Maharashtra Rs 8100 - Rs 8350

Toor Karnataka Rs 8200 – Rs 8450

Toor Nimari Rs 7500 – Rs 8000

Moong Best Rs 8100 – Rs 8900

Moong Average Rs 7000 – Rs 7500

Urad Best Rs 7200 – Rs 7800

Urad Medium Rs 5500 – Rs 6600

Urad Light Rs 3000 – Rs 5000

Mustard Nimari Rs 5900 - Rs 6100

Raida Rs 4600 - Rs 4900

Soyabean Best Rs 5500 - Rs 5550

Soyabean Average Rs 4800 - Rs 5000

Gold (24K) Rs 58550 (10 grams)

Sliver Rs 67900 (per kg)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)