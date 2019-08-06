Indore: Committee set up for implementation of Indore-Manmad rail project

Indore: The state government has constituted a high-level committee regarding the implementation of the Indore-Manmad broad gauge rail line project proposed by the Ministry of Railways.

The committee constituted on Monday in Bhopal under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary will consist of Additional Chief Secretary-Principal Secretary members of Finance, Forest, Planning, Transport, Public Works, Revenue and Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department respectively.

Apart from this, the Managing Director of Indian Port Rail Corporation and the Railway Department-nominated officer concerned with the Indore-Manmad railway line project have been included. Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation, will be the member secretary.

The high level committee will give suggestions related to regular monitoring, review etc. of the project implementation on behalf of the state government to the project implementation agency.

The Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department has been made the nodal department for regular monitoring during the project implementation.

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Corporation, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department and Technical Advisor, State Road Development have been included in the nodal cell established for the project implementation.