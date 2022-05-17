Indore: Commissioner to inspect water harvesting system of industries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal will carry out inspection of arrangements of water harvesting systems made at the of industries on Sanwer Road on Tuesday.

Pramod Dafaria, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, said that, in view of the need for rainwater harvesting and reuse of water, the ongoing underground water conservation campaign was taking the form of a mass movement in industrial areas. Work of rooftop water harvesting systems was also going on continuously in industries of many sectors.

Pal will visit Sector A of Sanwer Road at 8 am on Tuesday. She will visit Arel Industries, located in Sector A, at Sanwer Road. She will also discuss about the progress made in this regard in the industrial area.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:11 AM IST