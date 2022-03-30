Indore: Commissioner Pratibha Pal finds cleanliness measures in place in commercial areas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, late on Tuesday evening, conducted a surprise inspection in the commercial areas of the city only to find measures taken by shopkeepers for maintaining cleanliness in place. In view of the Swachhata Survekshan, 2022, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is ensuring that cleanliness standards are maintained and single-use plastic is not being used in the city.

Late in the evening, Pal, along with additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Soni and chief health officer Akhilesh Upadhayaya, carried out an inspection in Dawa Bazaar, RNT Marg, Commercial Street, near the district collectorate on MG Road and so forth. She spoke to the shopkeepers and took feedback from them on the steps taken by IMC to maintain cleanliness in the city.

Pal started her inspection from Dawa Bazaar and reached near the district court after visiting Palika Plaza Road, Kothari Market and RNT Marg. She went onto Commercial Street among the side court premises where Chaat Chaupati and garment shops are located. She asked chaat shop owners if they used single-use plastic. They replied that single-use plastic was not used by any chaat shop owner in the street. They also told the municipal commissioner that they did not even use plastic carry bags. Pal expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by the chaat shop owners for maintaining cleanliness.

She also spoke to garment traders in the street who also denied using plastic carry bags. They told Pal that they used shopping/carry bags made of cloth.

