Indore: Commissioner Inspects MY Hospital: 8 Doctors Served Show-Cause Notice For Absence From OPD | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of taking charge, the newly appointed divisional commissioner Mal Singh Bhaydiya on Wednesday inspected MY Hospital and found eight doctors missing from duty from the OPD without having given any prior information to higher authorities.

A displeased Bhaydiya asked the MGM Medical College Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit to issue notices to the doctors. Dixit issued notices to these doctors asking them to file their replies within two days.

The divisional commissioner also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the agency responsible for cleanliness in the hospital and showed displeasure over negligence in providing treatment to Ayushman Card holder patients by a city hospital and instructed officials to take relevant actions.

The doctors found absent during the inspection are assistant professor neuro surgery Dr Piyush Kumar Panchariya, associate professor cardiology Dr Pradeep Kurmi, assistant professor neurology Dr Raja Gulfam Sheikh, assistant professor plastic surgery Dr Zubin Sononey, assistant professor nephrology Dr Padmini Chauhan, co-professor psychiatry Dr Abhay Paliwal, professor and head of department (Medicines) Dr VP Pandey and assistant professor medicine Dr Ankit Meshram.

Apart from this, the commissioner also inspected the cleanliness and hygiene management in the hospital and learned about it.

The commissioner found some parts of the hospital not cleaned as per the required standard. He also found many irregularities in the management of the hospital.

Read Also Indore: DAVV Extends CUET Registration Deadline Till August 8

Following this the commissioner imposed fine of Rs 1 lakh on the agency responsible for the cleanliness of the hospital and instructed concerned officials to warn the agency to not resort to such irregularities in future.

He also learned about the Ayushman Cards and benefits provided to the patients. During his interaction with officials, he came to know about a hospital which causes delays in the treatment of Ayushman cardholder patients. He instructed officials to take appropriate action on the hospital.

Dean's Staement

“As per the directions of the divisional commissioner, we have served notices to the eight doctors who were not present in OPD at the time of inspection,” said MGM Medical college dean Dr Sanjay Dixit.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)