Indore: Commercial market on Khasgi temple land near Rajwada

Indore: New irregularities are coming to fore every day as district administration goes all out to take possession of Khasgi Trust properties. While taking possession of a temple close to Rajwada on Wednesday, the team was shocked to find a three-storey commercial market on temple land.

In compliance with Indore Bench of the MP High Court’s October 5, 2020 verdict, district revenue department is taking possession of properties of the Khasgi Trust. In the process, a team of revenue inspectors and patwaris reached Maruti Mahadev Ganpati Mandir in Kanungo Bakhal, near historic Gopal Mandir on Wednesday.

In records, the temple size was 100X100. However, in reality it was confined to merely 14X14 land. During investigation, the team found that a three-storey commercial market named ‘Royal Market’ had come up on the remaining land of the temple.

The ground floor had six shops on rent. The team asked tenants to be present themselves in the office of SDM Malharganj Rajesh Rathod along with documents.

66 hectare land taken over in Hatod

A team of revenue officers led by SDM Hatod Shashwat Sharma, took the possession of two plots of 53 hectare and 13 hectare respectively in Hatod village. The land was attached to temple Bilkeshwar. The temple was taken over by the team on Tuesday.

The temple and both plots were under the possession of Khasgi Trust. Informing about the value of both plots, SDM Sharma said that the land was fertile and located close to main road.

The team demarcated the land by Total Station Machine (TSM) and placed a board on land declaring that henceforth Collector Indore was the manager of the land. Sharma said, “We have made changes in revenue record by mentioning that now the land is non-transferable and under the ownership of MP State Government. “