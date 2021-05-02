Indore: Comedian withdraws video after objection from outfit of BJP legislator's son

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A comedian has withdrawn a video from social media platforms after an organisation run by a Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's son accused him of hurting religious sentiments.

Comedian Ranjeet Kaushal, also known as Ranjeet Bhaiya, told PTI on Saturday that he got a call from a person from 'Hind Rakshak', an outfit run by Eklavya Singh, the son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

Eklavya Singh was in news earlier this year when he filed a case against comedian Munawar Faruqui for allegedly cracking jokes about Hindu deities, leading to the latter's arrest.