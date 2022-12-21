Indore: Come January, electricity bills on WhatsApp too

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Come January, electricity consumers under the jurisdiction of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Company will start getting electricity bills through WhatsApp as well. The company has mobile numbers of about 47 lakh electricity consumers.

“Taking a step forward in the direction of expanding consumer services, preparations are being made to allow payment of bills on WhatsApp,” West Discom managing director AmitTomar said.

The consumer will be able to see the full bill page, past transactions, bill payment link etc on WhatsApp. Tomar said that Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS) and WhatsApp number services related to the central government are being linked with the new generation billing software of the electricity company.

After complete preparation, bills will start appearing on registered mobiles of electricity consumers from January through Whatsapp. The electricity company is already providing the facility of viewing such bills on Telegram.