e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Come January, electricity bills on WhatsApp too

Indore: Come January, electricity bills on WhatsApp too

The consumer will be able to see the full bill page, past transactions, bill payment link etc on WhatsApp

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 07:34 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Come January, electricity consumers under the jurisdiction of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Company will start getting electricity bills through WhatsApp as well. The company has mobile numbers of about 47 lakh electricity consumers.

“Taking a step forward in the direction of expanding consumer services, preparations are being made to allow payment of bills on WhatsApp,” West Discom managing director AmitTomar said.

The consumer will be able to see the full bill page, past transactions, bill payment link etc on WhatsApp. Tomar said that Bharat Bill Payment Service (BBPS) and WhatsApp number services related to the central government are being linked with the new generation billing software of the electricity company.

After complete preparation, bills will start appearing on registered mobiles of electricity consumers from January through Whatsapp. The electricity company is already providing the facility of viewing such bills on Telegram.

Read Also
Indore: 50 Transactions in 2 days; Rs 5L whacked off ATM
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Municipality clinches second spot in revenue collection

Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Municipality clinches second spot in revenue collection

Madhya Pradesh: 'Dead man' shows up to disapprove official records in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: 'Dead man' shows up to disapprove official records in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Annual camp of mounted NCC cadets organised in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Annual camp of mounted NCC cadets organised in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Infantry Museum sees heavy footfall in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Infantry Museum sees heavy footfall in Mhow

Indore: ‘Encash FDRs to unblock traders’ money’

Indore: ‘Encash FDRs to unblock traders’ money’