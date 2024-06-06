Indore: Colossal Blaze On AB Road Reduces Liquor Shop To Ashes; Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed (WATCH) | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An enormous fire erupted in Indore’s liquor shop located on the MR11 which engulfed the entire building on Thursday afternoon. The incident created a horrific situation at the spot, however, no casualties were reported in the incident fortunately!

According to information, the massive fire not only gutted the entire liquor shop situated on AB Road By-pass under Lasudiya police station jurisdiction, but also reduced liquor worth lakhs of rupees into ashes.

Some explosions were also heard after the fire broke out, though the reason behind these blasts still remains unknown. Prior to the arrival of the fire brigade, the entire shop was already gutted by the flames.

More than 10 tankers used

According to the fire brigade, as soon as they received information about the fire at the liquor store near MR-11 on Thursday, they rushed to the spot. They managed to control the fire by pouring water from more than 10 tankers.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in this incident. However, traffic on one side of the road was temporarily halted due to the fire. After about an hour of struggle, the fire was brought under control.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and all the employees evacuated the shop as soon as the fire broke out.

Also, the fire incidents are reported frequently in the city during the scorching summer season.