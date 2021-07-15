Indore: District administration forms colony cell to deal with development issues

Indore: A colony cell has been set up at the collector's office to deal with issues related to development of new and old colonies. The cell will also help in streamlining the cases of illegal colonizers.

The set up of the cell is similar to the colony cell constituted in the Indore MunicipalCorporation. Here all types of applications related to the colony will be examined and resolved. Collector Manish Singh, while issuing orders for the formation of colony cell, has appointed additional collector Ajay Dev Sharma as its head and deputy collector Vishakha Deshmukh as

in-charge of the colony cell and naib tehsildar Rekha Sachdev will assist her.

After instruction from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, collector Singh is taking the matter of the colonies seriously. Therefore, he launched a drive against the housing cooperative societies, many of which are involved in land frauds. The drive was impacted due to the second wave of Corona. Over 1500 victims of land fraud are yet to get possession of their plots. Now, the initiative has been taken to streamline the cases related to the colonies' development.

Currently, the issues of the colonies were being taken care of by the SDM of the concerned area. Following the setting-up of the colony cell all the matter will be taken of under one head. The cell will look into the matter like colony development, completion certificate, freeing the mortgaged plots, the disposal of plots and houses built for economically weaker section (EWS) and lower income group (LIG) etc. the cases will be disposed here within the time limit.