Indore: Colonies connected to 14 overhead water tanks run dry

Indore: Localities connected to as many as 14 overhead tanks in the city had to go without drinking water on Tuesday following a shutdown initiated by Indore Municipal Corporation for installation of a flow meter at the Bijalpur control-room.

Narmada Project executive engineer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the work of installing a 700-mm diameter flow meter at the Bijalpur control-room had been completed by Ramki Infrastructure Ltd, Hyderabad, by 3 pm on Tuesday.

“For the work, Narmada Phase-I and Phase-II pumps were stopped which were restarted after 3 pm on Tuesday,” he said. On Tuesday, overhead water tanks in as many as 14 localities—including Annapurna, Raj Mohalla, Bhakta Prahlad Nagar, MoG Lines, Scheme No. 103, Chhatribagh, Dravid Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Sadar Bazar, Subhash Chowk, Maharana Pratap Nagar, Agarbatti Complex and Narwal—remained dry.

Colonies connected to these overhead water tanks did not receive water on Tuesday.

Besides, direct supply of water remained hit in colonies connected to overhead water tanks in Raj Mohalla Annapurna and Bilawali on Tuesday.

Shrivastava said that colonies connected to the same 14 overhead tanks would see supply of water with low pressure as transportation of water from the Jalud pumping station to tanks in the city could be done only after 3 pm. As supply could not be done since morning, the above-mentioned overhead tanks would not be filled to their full capacity. Therefore, many localities will receive water with low pressure.

IMC initiated the shutdown for installation of a flow meter at the Bijalpur control room twice in the past 10 days.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:01 AM IST