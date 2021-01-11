Indore:

After 295 days, private and government colleges ​reopened for regular classes on Monday​, but only 15 per​ ​cent students turned up.

“Colleges were opened for regular classes of final year students and we have ensured all coronavirus protocols,” ​a​dditional ​d​irector of ​h​igher ​e​ducation Dr Suresh Sila​w​at said. He added that colleges will only be allowed to have 50 per​ ​cent students in the college to ensure social distancing.

“I visited Old GDC ​C​ollege (Govt Mata Jija Bai Girls PG College), Holkar ​C​ollege and Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts And Commerce College (GACC), where it was ensured that social distancing is maintained and classes are conducted following ​C​ovid-19 protocols,” Sila​w​at said.

On January 1, 2021, colleges were opened for practical classes, which were conducted for UG-PG final year students​.

Classes for UG first and second year and PG first semester are likely to commence from January 20.

As part of the reopening process, Sila​w​at instructed colleges to follow all the ​Covid precautions and guidelines to ensure health, safety and well-being of the students and staff members.

In order to strictly follow the rules in colleges, a monitoring committee was formed, which will regularly visit government and private colleges.

Sila​w​at added that equipment in science labs, computer centres and training centres were thoroughly cleaned between classes, as one object comes in contact with many students here.

“Biometric machines were also not used in colleges. Registering attendance was done using roll calls,” Sila​w​at said.

Cultural, sports and other activities were not held, as per protocol. Students were advised to maintain social distancing.

Classes were conducted from 10 am to 12 pm.

Online studies will also continue with regular classes. Students have come to colleges to attend regular classes. However, outstation students who cannot attend classes can attend online classes.

Students troubled in DAVV​

Many students reached Devi Ahilya Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV) to attend regular classes. But when they reached the hostel, they were not allowed to stay in the hostel.

These students, while pleading with the warden and ​vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain, asked “Where should we go now?”

University officials could not answer this. The ​c​hancellor has asked for guidance in this matter from the government.