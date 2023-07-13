Indore: College To Be Auctioned For Recovery Of Rs 1.59 Cr

Devi Ahilya University, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Para Medical College, located in village Arjun Barod close to Kshipra in Sanwer tehsil of the district, will be auctioned on Friday for recovery of Rs 1.59 crore.

The college is built on 12,000 square feet area and is about 800 metres away from National Highway.

Naib Tehsildar of Kshipra area Sanjay Garg informed that the auction will be done on July 14 at 2 pm in the office of Naib Tehsildar of Kshipra area. Garg said that the Rs 1,59,60,000 was the amount of scholarship, which had to be distributed to the students of the SC, ST and OBC categories. But, the college administration instead of distributing the amount kept it with itself. The district administration had issued a notice of recovery of the said amount along with the due interest to the director of the College Sumit Hardia.

Read Also Indore: 13601 Candidates Qualify For Main Exams