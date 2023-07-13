 Indore: College To Be Auctioned For Recovery Of Rs 1.59 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: College To Be Auctioned For Recovery Of Rs 1.59 Cr

Indore: College To Be Auctioned For Recovery Of Rs 1.59 Cr

Devi Ahilya Para Medical College failed to distribute scholarships to ST, SC and OBC students.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Devi Ahilya University, Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Para Medical College, located in village Arjun Barod close to Kshipra in Sanwer tehsil of the district, will be auctioned on Friday for recovery of Rs 1.59 crore.   

The college is built on 12,000 square feet area and is about 800 metres away from National Highway.  

Naib Tehsildar of Kshipra area Sanjay Garg informed that the auction will be done on July 14 at 2 pm in the office of Naib Tehsildar of Kshipra area. Garg said that the Rs 1,59,60,000 was the amount of scholarship, which had to be distributed to the students of the SC, ST and OBC categories. But, the college administration instead of distributing the amount kept it with itself. The district administration had issued a notice of recovery of the said amount along with the due interest to the director of the College Sumit Hardia. 

Read Also
Indore: 13601 Candidates Qualify For Main Exams
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rains Continue To Lash City, 5.9 MM Recorded At Airport, 9 MM At Regal Square

Indore: Rains Continue To Lash City, 5.9 MM Recorded At Airport, 9 MM At Regal Square

Indore: Former Member Of Parliament Kalyan Jain Passes Away At 88

Indore: Former Member Of Parliament Kalyan Jain Passes Away At 88

Indore: Second Death At Mohadi Waterfall In 10 Days

Indore: Second Death At Mohadi Waterfall In 10 Days

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada River Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Narmada River Crosses Danger Mark At Rajghat In Barwani

Indore: College To Be Auctioned For Recovery Of Rs 1.59 Cr

Indore: College To Be Auctioned For Recovery Of Rs 1.59 Cr