Indore: College student commits suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A college student ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling at his place in the Bhanwarkuan police station jurisdiction on Thursday night.

The incident was discovered after his mother returned home from the market. No suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason for his suicide could not be ascertained yet.

Investigating officer SI Sumer Singh from the Bhanwarkuan police station said that the deceased was identified as Mranal Hardia (22), a resident of Pipliyarao area.

He was alone at the time of the incident as his mother had gone to a nearby market. When she returned and knocked on the door, there was no response. She also made a phone call to him but he did not answer the call.

Somehow, she managed to open the door and found him hanging from the grill of the ventilation of a room. She informed the other family members and he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

The statements of his family members are being taken.

Girl hangs self

Another suicide incident was reported in the Vijay Nagar area. A girl named Shelu Patel, a resident of Singrauli district was staying here in a rented house. She was employed by a company in the city and was staying with her friend. Her friend found her hanging and she informed the police about the same. The police investigated the spot and sent the body for autopsy. No suicide note was recovered. Investigations are on to know why she took such an extreme step.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines