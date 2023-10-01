Indore: College Student Raped By Classmate Promising Marriage

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her classmate in the Chandan Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The girl said that the accused on the promise of marrying her made physical relations with her and later refused to marry her.

According to the police, the girl, who is a BCom final year student, has lodged a complaint that she met the accused named Ansh a few years ago. He is her classmate and was staying in a rented house in Chandan Nagar area.

The girl informed the police that the accused promised to marry her and later made a physical relations with her at his room. Later, he refused to marry her. The girl later informed her family members and registered a case against the accused. A case under various sections of the IPC has been lodged and a search has been started for him.

In another incident, a 21-year-old girl was molested by a youth in the Kshipra area. According to the police, the girl lodged a complaint that she was alone at her place when the accused named Sanju reached there and molested her. He held her hand with bad intentions. When the girl cried for help, the accused managed to flee from there. A case under sections 354 and 452 of the IPC was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway into the case.