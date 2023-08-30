Indore: College Student Abducted By Six Seniors, Beaten Up Over Old Rivalry

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A college student was allegedly abducted and thrashed by six seniors over an old rivalry in the Gandhi Nagar police station jurisdiction. The family members of the student alleged that the police did not lodge an FIR against the accused for two days. However, the police said that an investigation is underway into the case.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Monday. Soumya Kumawat, an ex-student of Narsee Monjee College, had gone to take his TC from the college. While returning, he was allegedly abducted by six seniors of the same college who were in two cars and they thrashed him. Father Neeraj Kumawat, who is a building contractor, informed Free Press over phone that his son Soumya is a student of computer science at a college in Vijay Nagar. He is an ex-student of Narsee Monjee College. A year back, a girl, who was his senior in college, was being harassed by the accused and he objected to it and told them to stop the harassment.

Since then, the senior students were allegedly harassing him due to which Soumya had to change his college.

They thrashed him and also snatched his mobile phone and took his gold chain. They returned his mobile phone and threatened him not to reveal the matter to anyone otherwise they would keep his gold chain.

Neeraj said that Soumya reached home and he told him about the incident. After that Neeraj complained to DCP, who assured him to take strict action against the accused. Neeraj along with his son reached Gandhi Nagar police station but they did not lodge a complaint till the filing of the report. The police informed Neeraj that the careers of the students may be spoiled if they registered a case against them.

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Anil Yadav said that the parents of the youths were called by the police and we will take appropriate action against the accused. Police are also talking with the girl, who was allegedly harassed by the youths.