Indore: College going girls forced to bed VIPs

Indore: Even as 12 top serving bureaucrats and eight former Ministers of Madhya Pradesh seem to be in a big trouble in the honey trap scandal, the kingpin of scandal Shweta Jain has confessed to the SIT that she coerced at least two dozen college going girls, from lower middle class families, who were used to seduce the high and mighty of MP government.

Shweta also admitted that the main objective of the honey trap was to procure lucrative government contracts, running into several hundred crores, from the targeted VIPs.

Most of the contracts were awarded to reputed companies by Shweta Jain and her aide Aarti Dayal on commission basis. Besides, procuring contracts, Shweta was also managing postings of several IAS and IPS officers at top of the line assignments.

During interrogation by Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Indore, Shweta said that on demand of bureaucrats she lured many college girls and finally coerced them to bed with men, mostly of their father's age.

In one instance, SIT confronted Shweta with a college girl Monica Yadav. Monica disclosed to SIT that on pretext of seeking admission in a prestigious college she came in contact with Shweta, who claimed that she was close to top brass of the MP government.