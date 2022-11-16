Indore: College girl raped by a social media friend

Representative Image | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A college student was allegedly raped by her Facebook friend in the MIG area, the police said on Tuesday. The accused had threatened to circulate objectionable photos of hers and made physical relations with her in a city hotel. The police are grilling the accused.

MIG police station-in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma said a 20-year-old girl had lodged a complaint stating that she, a college student of the city, had befriended a person named Rohit on the social media platform in February. After a few days, Rohit reached her college and told her to go for a long drive. When the girl refused to go with him, the accused threatened to circulate her morphed photos on social media. He also threatened to send the photos to her relatives. Terrified, the girl agreed to go with him. He took her to a hotel in the Gangwal Bus Stand area, where he made physical relations with her without her consent.

She stated in her complaint that the accused had again made physical relations with her. She was so upset that she tried to commit suicide a few days ago. Her brother saved her and he spoke to the accused, but the accused posted her photo with his in the profile section of his mobile phone. The girl was too harassed by the accused and, so, she and her family lodged a police complaint. The police claimed that the accused had been arrested within hours and was being grilled.