Indore Collectorate is state’s first zero waste govt office

Indore: Collector office has become state’s first zero waste government office on Saturday.

A mini material recovery facility has been built at the office. It was inaugurated by Sohan Singh, the senior most class IV employee of collectorate on Saturday. The administrative complex has become the first government office in the state where such a facility has been added. The waste is disposed of in the office premises. The office complex has been built as zero waste campus.

Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav said all types of waste discharged from office premises will be disposed of in the mini material recovery facility. “This office should not only be known in the city but also in the entire state as a model,” Jatav said. The facility has been built by real estate company M/S Amex Limited.

The responsibility of its operation has been entrusted to NGO Human Metrics, which will prepare the data of office workers and visitors to help maintain the zero waste status. Ten drums have been kept for segregation of 20 kgs of dry waste, which is sent directly for recycling. An estimated 60 kgs of wet waste from the premises is divided into two parts. The kitchen waste is made to make manure. The manure will be prepared in 25 to 30 days and machine will operate without electricity. Sanitary napkin vending machines have also been set up in all the women’s toilets, in which an incinerator has also been installed to dispose of the used napkins.

On this occasion, collector Jatav, ADM Dinesh Jain, additional vice president of Amex Limited Mr Shashank Shekhar, Captain Sanpreet Singh of Human Matrix NGO, Gaurav Khandelwal of Aviral Marketing and other officers and staff of collector office were present.