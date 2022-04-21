Indore: Collector writes to PS to hand over Sanjay reservoir to Pithampur municipality

Pithampur (Mhow) (Madhya Pradesh)

The district collector, Pawan Jain has written to the principal secretary, the water resources department, asking him to hand over the Sanjay Reservoir, which is under the irrigation department, to the Pithampur municipality.

At present, water is supplied from Sanjay Reservior to Pithampur municipality and the Madhya Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation. The municipality wants to deepen the reservoir and also beautify it so that it becomes a tourist spot but is unable to do so as it is under the irrigation department. Earlier, the water from the reservoir was used for irrigation purposes, but that has now stopped.

In the letter, collector Jain argues that the Pithampur municipality is in a better position to maintain and utilise the reservoir than the irrigation department, hence its control should be handed over to the municipality.

Girl booked for youth's suicide

Alshifa (21) daughter of Mushtaq, resident of Taal Mohalla in Mhow has been booked for abetment to suicide following the suicide of Mohd Latif (22), resident of Patti Bazar. Latif had committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance on February 2 and his relatives and family members had alleged that he had committed suicide because of Alshifa. Investigation was carried out on the basis of social media chats between the two along with their call recordings and the investigation suggested that she could be behind Latif's suicide. She was booked under Section 306 of IPC on Monday night.

Free health fair today

A health fair has been organised by Public Health and Family Welfare Department, Mhow under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, on Thursday at Government Higher Secondary School, Dharnaka, Mhow from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. At the health fair, specialist doctors will provide a free examination to patients covering almost all the ailments. Most of the routine laboratory tests will also be done free of cost and essential medicines would be provided free of cost.Certificates for physical and mental illness, health ID, Ayushman card would also be provided after necessary examinations. A voluntary blood donation camp is also being organised. Vehicles have been arranged free of cost for pregnant women from CHC Manpur, Hasalpur, Gawli Palasia, Kodariya, Bhagora, Harsola and Simrol.



Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:08 AM IST