Indore: Collector to administer oath to mayor, corporators

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The collectors and district election officers have been authorised by the State Election Commission to administer oath to the newly elected mayors and coporators of the municipal corporation of their district.

The collectors have been instructed to hold oath taking ceremonies as per the provisions in the first meeting of the mayor and corporators.

State Election Commission secretary Rakesh Singh has informed that as per the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, the mayor and corporators have to take oath before participating in the election of the chairman in the first meeting of the council or before assuming his office.

The oath or affirmation in the prescribed format has to be signed before the officer recommended by State Election Commission.

If the mayor or corporators does not take oath, it shall be deemed that such mayor and corporator has not assumed his office. Singh has said that without the permission of the divisional commissioner, if a mayor or corporator does not take oath within three months from the date of his election, his seat will automatically be deemed vacant.

