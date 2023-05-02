 Indore: Collector suspends licence of two bars for seven days
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Licences of two bars were suspended for seven days after the district administration team found irregularities in them on Monday. During the raid by the team, the bars and pubs were found serving liquor till late night.

On the instruction of district collector Ilayaraja T, a team of district administration accompanied by the state excise department raided the bars in the Vijay Nagar and Palasia area. The officer had received information that the bars were being run till late night. The team raided Playboy Restaurant Bar (Ms Head and Tails) and found that the pub was open till 2 am. The prescribed time of the bars and pubs to close is midnight.

Another team reached Vidorra pub in the Palasia area and found that the bar was being run till 1 am. The officers registered the cases and assistant excise commissioner Manish Khare informed the district collector about the same. After that the collector issued an order to suspend the licences of both the bars for seven days. The bar owners cannot not run the bars from May 1 to May 7, 2023.

The joint team of district administration and the excise department will continuously inspect the bars located in Vijay Nagar, Palasia and Bypass Road area and the action will be taken on the complaints found in the bars. During the inspection, strict instructions have been given to the bar operators not to violate the prescribed time period for closing the bar. Do not allow any kind of drug related activities or persons involved in it to enter the bar premises. The district administration has also given instructions that the entry of minors into the bar premises should be prohibited.

