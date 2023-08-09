Indore Collector Suspends Girls’ Hostel Warden In Mhow

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Indore collector Ilaya Raja T has suspended Jyoti Parihar, who is an assistant teacher of primary school discharging duty of hostel warden of a girls’ hostel at Choral.

Actually, Mhow SDM chief conducted an inquiry against her after a large number of complaints were being received by all officers of the education department and administration since last many months.

In the inquiry, Mhow SDM had submitted his report in five points, of which, the first point was that it was found that five members of a single family were paid money for supply of milk, repairing of electrical equipment, photography, videography, painting and whitewash of walls and blackboards, doing night duty of watchman at the hostel and one woman member of the family was shown as temporary teacher in the hostel.

In the second point, it was found that Jyoti Parihar had transferred hostel money to bank accounts of two hostel employees Lakshmi and Komal on the pretext of purchasing various materials and equipment.

The collector took the third point very seriously and it was the payment to the tune of lakhs of rupees to one person named Arjun in the name of medical treatment of girl inmates of the hostel.

When the degrees of the person were checked, it was found that he was not having any type of medical degree. In the fourth point, it was found that she had made payment in lakhs to a person in the name of milk supply but that person was not a milk supplier at all.

In the last point, it was found that bogus payments for purchase of vegetables were made to a woman while no bills were attached with the vouchers. Collector, in his order dated August 3 has directed her to remain attached to the BEO office till the time of her suspension.

