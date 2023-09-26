Indore: Collector Reviews Preparations For Smart City Conclave

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Ilayaraja T reached the Brilliant Convention Centre on Monday and reviewed the preparations made for the Smart City conclave in which President Droupadi Murmu would be taking part.

The conclave would be held on September 26 and 27. About 2,000 guests are expected to attend the event. The collector directed that all the arrangements should be as per the dignity reserved for a Presidential visit. He made a point-wise review of all the arrangements made from the time of President’s arrival till her departure. He also reviewed the arrangements made for other important guests taking part in the conclave.

Those attending the programme would be shown the innovations made by the city. They will also be taken for a visit to Mahakal Lok. Liaison officers have been appointed to ensure none of the guests face any problems.

