Indore: Collector Reviews Poll Preparations At Nehru Stadium

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T visited the Nehru Stadium today and reviewed the preparations for the distribution of voting material.

He directed that arrangements should be made to ensure that the voting material is distributed on time without any inconvenience to the polling parties. He directed that similar arrangements should be made for obtaining material back after completion of polling.

Voting for the assembly elections will be held in the district on 17th November. The collector saw the arrangements for the entry of polling parties, their vehicle arrangements, meeting arrangements, counters made for distribution of material, etc. at Nehru Stadium, the material distribution venue.

He directed the sector officers to reach the stadium at 10 am on November 15 and directed them to conduct the rehearsal of the material distribution system.

On this occasion, IMC commissioner Harshika Singh and nodal officer for material distribution and additional commissioner Municipal Corporation Abhilash Mishra were also present. The collector also visited Holkar Science College where he saw the training of sector officers.

