Indore: ​Collector meets district revenue officers

In the meeting, Shukla directed all the tehsildars to complete the verification of PM Kisan and CM Kisan within a week otherwise action would be taken to stop two wage increments by sending show-cause notice to concerned tehsildars.

He conducted a tehsil wise review of the revenue collection and directed that the revenue collection work should be done by running a campaign in the district till March 31 to complete the land revenue target. Collector Shukla directed that a report should be sent to the district headquarters by March 16 on the actions taken on the applications regarding the land held against lease and CM's Awasiya Bhu Adhikar Yojana. The collector said that the patwaris should verify the application on the spot and the SDM review the proceedings every week.

He ordered speedy disposal of pending cases in all SDM-courts related to conversion, partition, demarcation, diversion, revenue recovery, land acquisition, encroachment, by running a campaign. He called for carrying out surveys of nomadic and semi-nomadic citizens and issuing them caste certificates. He directed that the colonies of the district be investigated and revenue should be recovered from where it is due. He said verification of families under BPL should be done promptly. The collector also asked for a review of encroachment into private land.



He directed all the revenue officers to regularly monitor the CM helpline and to resolve the complaints of various departments registered in CM Helpline only on L-1 and take special care that the complaints do not reach on L-2.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 02:27 AM IST