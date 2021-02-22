Indore: Collector Manish Singh instructs to issue show cause notice to ADM Ajaudev Sharma, action against two officers

Indore: Collector Manish Singh on Monday instructed to issue show cause notice to ADM Ajaudev Sharma on shoring negligence in discharging duty.

A Time limit (TL) meeting was held in the collectorate office hall on Monday where Manish Singh reviewed weekly periodicals and directed the concerned departmental officials to ensure speedy disposal of pending cases.

During the review, it was found that the report was not submitted by Additional Collector Ajaydev Sharma in time frame for disposal of pending cases related to cheating fund company. Collector Singh instructed to issue notice to Additional Collector Sharma for not showing seriousness towards the work. He directed all SDMs to ensure strict action against such land or plots which have been illegally occupied by anti-social elements. He said that SDM should work proactively to bring justice to the victims by regularly checking the illegal possession of Tehsils through RI and Patwaris. Collector Singh directed the Mineral Officer to ensure that no illegal excavation work is conducted in the district in the name of leveling.

In the meeting, Additional Collector and District Panchayat CEO Himanshu Chandra informed that five employment fairs will be organized to provide employment to the youth of the district. A target has been set to provide employment to ten thousand youths through the said fairs. Collector Singh held discussions with departmental officials regarding employment fair.