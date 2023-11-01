Indore: Collector Exhorts Industrialists To Incentivise Employees To Vote

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore collector and district election officer Dr Ilayaraja T went to Pithampur and met the industrialists on Tuesday. He discussed with the representatives of industries to provide facilities to workers in the industries of Pithampur to vote in the Assembly elections on November 17.

He said that they should also celebrate the festival of voting. Most of the workers and other personnel who are working in Pithampur live in the city thus it becomes necessary to motivate them to take part in voting. Arrangements should be ensured that they are not deprived of voting. Collector Dr Ilayaraja has requested that some incentives be provided to the workers so that they can also participate enthusiastically in the voting. The collector was at a workshop of industrialists organised for voter awareness in Pithampur.

Dhar collector Priyank Mishra was also present in the workshop. Collector said that the focus of the Election Commission is to increase voter turnout in all those areas where fewer votes were cast in the last Assembly elections. In this connection, a torch rally is also being organised for voter awareness on 7th November. The collector said that active participation of voters is the soul of democracy.

India is the only place in the world where such a large number of votes are cast. It will have to be celebrated like a festival. If you all have the will, then all the workers will be able to vote. Come up with creative ideas for voter awareness. Our full support will be available to you. Anyway, the day of voting has been declared a general holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Many of you will have your names in the voter list of the city. On the day of voting, holiday has been given only for voting, hence it is necessary to vote, he said. The workshop was conducted by Pratul Sinha, executive director, MPIDC. President of Pithampur Audhyogik Sangathan Gautam Kothari, Dhar District Panchayat CEO Shringar Shrivastava and representatives of Pithampur industrial units were also present.

