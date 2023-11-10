Indore: Collector & CP Explore Possible Route Of PM’s Rally

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the possible rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city tentatively scheduled for November 14, the district and police administration have started their prepartions. Collector Ilayaraja T, police commissioner Makrand Deouskar and IMC commissioner Harshika Singh inspected the possible route from Bada Ganapati to Rajwada on Thursday.

The officials carefully inspected the market, houses and shops in view of security. According to officials, a big festival like Diwali and the crowd gathering in the markets is a serious issue.

In such a situation, the Prime Minister's roadshow will be a big challenge for everyone. The local administration is preparing a list of shops and residents. Besides, criminal records are also being scrutinised. The SPG team deployed for the security of the Prime Minister will soon reach the city.

Top officials of the district administration, municipal corporation and police have started preparations at their level regarding the Prime Minister's proposed roadshow in Indore.