Indore: Collector Asks Police Officials To Deploy Force At Bholaram Ustad Marg At Night | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Dr Ilayaraja T inspected the city late on Saturday during which he told police officials to deploy force on Bholaram Ustad Marg and other places in the city, especially during the night.

He also instructed subordinates to shut two shops after finding garbage and vehicles parked haphazardly outside a shop in the Palasia area. The collector started the inspection from Rajiv Gandhi Square around 12.30 am.

He found some people standing without any reason so he called ACP and TI Bhanwarkuan and told them to deploy the force at night on Bholram Ustad Marg. He also talked to people to know about their problems while visiting eateries on the BRTS.

During his visit to the Palasia area, he found that many shops didn’t use the logo of shops being open 24x7 and found vehicles parked haphazardly outside the shops blocking the road and instructed the subordinates to close two shops.

At LIG Square, police officials informed the collector about the encroachment done by some shops. He instructed the shops to remove the encroachment and warned that otherwise, he would pass instructions for the removal of the encroachment.

The collector also talked with the employees of the shops to know whether they were getting their salary on time. He also scolded the tea stall owners after finding garbage in front of their shops.

Read Also Indore: Tigress Jamna Gives Birth To Three Cubs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)