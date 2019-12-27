Indore: Coldest night of season, temp may dip further

Indore: The city reeled under cold winds as it faced coldest night of the season on Thursday. The minimum temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius was one degree below normal. The temperature fell by 3.6 degrees in 24 hours making the dip coldest so far. People were forced to wrap themselves in woollens while bonfires were lit at several places to ward off chilly winds.

“One of the reasons for temperature falling at night is fall in humidity level in the city, which allows cold winds to blow easily,” a meteorological department official said. According to forecast, the temperature is likely to dip further and city may experience colder night on December 31.

The minimum temperature took a dip in state with coldest night recorded in Gwalior. Minimum temperature in Gwalior was 3.3 degree Celsius. Indore had by far the warmest night compared to other cities in the state though its minimum temperature was 9.4 degree Celsius.

However, the day remained cold in the city compared to most cities including Hoshangabad, Dhar, Khargone and Bhopal. City recorded maximum temperature of 20.4 degree Celsius on Friday, which was 6 degrees below normal with 1 degree fall in 24 hours.

The department officials said city’s chilly weather is the result of cold winds blowing from the north. They said weather condition is likely to remain same in next 48 hours though day and night temperatures may increase slightly.

Night temperature in state

City Min temp

Bhopal 6.2

Raisen 4.0

Damoh 5.0

Nowgaon 4.5

Gwalior 3.3

Jabalpur 5.0

Indore 9.4

Khargone 6.7

Dhar 7.7

Tikamgarh 3.5

Guna 5.0

Ujjain 5.4

Rajgarh 5.4

Khajuraho 4.0

Satna 5.1

Rewa 5.4

Hoshagabad 9.0

Betul 5.5

Pachmari 3.8

*Temp in degrees Celsius